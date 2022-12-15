Work on Boston Avenue United Methodist Church
Local Skyway 36 is part of $38.2 million Tulsa Regional Advanced Mobility (TRAM) Corridor project. Demolition is scheduled soon on the build-to-suit project, to take at least six months.
The local drilling company will occupy three floors at 222 N. Detroit Ave.
An OU Christmas miracle: Daughters discover late father's Sugar Bowl watch that's been missing 50 years
Three women received an unexpected gift from their late father, former OU player Mark Lundquist, thanks to a family friend, a sympathetic pawn shop owner and some amazing fortune.
Tulsa Downtown Partnership hosted an open house to share plans for enhancing the experience around the acoustic anomaly on the Boston Avenue pedestrian bridge.
“It has been the most overexposed $15,000 PAC in American history,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said of the organization established last summer with his support and blessing to back pro-Tulsa municipal candidates.
After more than three months and 15 different maps, Tulsa Public Schools' Board of Education has completed the reapportionment process. #oklaed
Signed into law last spring, Senate Bill 1119 eliminated the cap on the number of hours that can be taught by each adjunct. SB 1119 did not change the sole requirement for adjuncts — "distinguished qualifications" in the relative field — but whereas such positions were previously part-time only, with a few exceptions they can now be used to fill out the fulltime faculty.
Federal attorneys argue against transferring John Fitzgerald Hanson due in part to a moratorium on the federal death penalty, while the state attorney general argues that not sending him back to the state "assists a prisoner in escaping punishment for one of his murders," that of 77-year-old retired Tulsa banker Mary Bowles.
The controversial tour's 2023 event at Cedar Ridge is scheduled May 12-14.
Kaitlyn Knowlton-Orme is the 2023 Site Teacher of the Year for the Charles Page Freshman Academy. Her wife, Madison Orme, is the 2023 Site Teacher of the Year for the Early Childhood Education Center.