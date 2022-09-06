Work continues on new pedestrian bridge

BRIDGING THE RIVER FOR WALKERS

Work continues to progress on the new pedestrian bridge over the Arkansas River.

The 18-foot-wide, 1,440-foot-long bridge, which will be called Williams Crossing, was designed by Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, the same firm that designed the Gathering Place. MVVA, working on behalf of the Gathering Place, won a 2017 bridge design competition sponsored by the city.

Williams Crossing will replace the old pedestrian bridge that spanned the river at approximately 29th Street and Riverside Drive. That bridge was built in 1904 by Midland Valley Railroad to get trains across the river. The city eventually took ownership of the structure and turned it into a pedestrian bridge in the 1970s.

The new pedestrian bridge is expected to open next summer along with the renovated Zink Dam.