Woodland Hills Mall evacuated after firearm accidentally discharges inside food court, Tulsa police say

Woodland Hills Mall was temporarily evacuated Friday afternoon after a firearm accidentally discharged, Tulsa police said.

Capt. Mark Ohnesorge said it appears a food court patron’s gun unexpectedly went off in his pocket.

The patron immediately left and police are working to locate him, Ohnesorge said.

The mall, managed by Simon Property Group, has a no firearms policy, but police say they want to make sure the man’s OK. Some reports at the scene indicated he shot himself in the leg.

Shoppers were allowed back into the mall soon afterward.

The panic left Brandy Smith and her two daughters shaken in the parking lot. Smith, of Broken Arrow, said the three were there for a fun girls weekend when they heard someone say “Was that gunshots?” And everyone ran.

Katelyn, 16, said “We were just looking around in Bath and Body Works and all of a sudden, we hear people running."

“I heard people yelling and then I saw people running and it kinda scared me," 11-year-old Lillie Smith said while clutching her mother. "I’m still shaking."

“I just took the girls and we ran to the back of the store,” Smith said.