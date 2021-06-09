Women killed in Saturday midtown crash identified; third remains in serious condition

A woman remains in serious condition at a Tulsa hospital five days after a speeding car crashed into a compact SUV in midtown, killing both vehicles' drivers.

A man mowing his lawn near 21st Street and Owasso Avenue was likely the first one to call police about 8 p.m. upon hearing the crash, Tulsa Police Traffic Lt. Justin Farley said.

A young woman later identified as Aaliyah Edwards was driving west at a high rate of speed on 21st Street when she likely crested a small hill in the area and lost control of her 2004 Nissan Altima, which went left of center and struck an eastbound 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser, Farley said.

Edwards probably died on impact, according to police. She and the driver of the PT Cruiser, identified as Judy Miller, were taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. Miller, who was in her 60s, was not wearing her seatbelt, Farley said; seatbelts were equipped for her passenger and Edwards.

Farley couldn't specify Edwards' speed at the time of the crash, but he said it was exceedingly over the speed limit, which is 35 mph along the road and 30 mph at the Owasso Avenue intersection.

Miller's passenger remained in serious condition at a Tulsa hospital Wednesday, Farley said.