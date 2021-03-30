 Skip to main content
Woman's body recovered from Arkansas River following Monday pursuit crash
033021-tul-nws-pursuit-p2

A wrecker sits on a River Parks trail at 61st Street on Monday to haul away a car that crashed into the Arkansas River during a police pursuit.

 Kelsy Schlotthauer, Tulsa World

The Tulsa Police dive team recovered a woman's body from the Arkansas River on Tuesday, just about 24 hours after they determined someone might've been missing from a car that crashed into the waters. 

Officers attempted to stop the car about 3 a.m. Monday after reportedly observing it being driven recklessly near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue. The car fled west along 61st Street, reaching high speeds before losing control at the T-intersection at Riverside Drive. 

The car reportedly shot through the intersection, nicking a pole before flying into the waters of the Arkansas River. 

One man attempted to swim from the crash and was taken into custody, and an officer pulled another man who was unresponsive from the river, police said Monday. 

The unresponsive man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and the other man told police a woman was in the backseat of the car during the pursuit. 

The dive team confirmed there was not another body in the car after daybreak Monday. The Tulsa Fire Department's search and rescue crews continued the search downstream to the 71st Street Bridge to no avail. 

Responders determined the bridge was as far as a body could float in the given timeframe based on the flow of the water, and the dive team found a woman's body Tuesday morning near 61st Street and Riverside Drive. 

Officer Danny Bean said the Medical Examiner's Office would determine the  identity of the body found Tuesday morning and confirm whether the woman was a victim of the crash. 

