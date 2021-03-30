Woman's body recovered from Arkansas River following Monday pursuit crash; suspect sought

The body of the woman reportedly missing from the scene of a crash Monday morning was recovered from the Arkansas River.
The Tulsa Police dive team found the body of Nathaly Medina on Tuesday morning not far from where the tattered vehicle she rode passenger in was pulled the day before. Capt. Richard Meulenberg said the discovery was due to receding water levels.
Medina, 19, was due to turn 20 on Wednesday.
Investigators don’t yet know her relation to the driver or other male passenger in the car, but say the recovery of her body increases the severity of possible charges the driver, 23-year-old Jose Alan Lara-Garcia, could face.
Meulenberg stressed that the district attorney ultimately decides what charges to file, but he said investigators are hoping to file manslaughter charges.
Lara reportedly fled from police about 3 a.m. Monday after they spotted him allegedly driving recklessly near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue. He fled west on 61st Street at a high rate of speed and lost control in the T-intersection at Riverside Drive, apparently shooting straight through it, nicking a pole and flying into the river.
Lara attempted to swim from the crash but was taken into custody, and an officer jumped into the river to try to save his passenger, who was reportedly found about 100 yards from the point of impact face down and unresponsive in the water.
That man remained hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday, Meulenberg said.
The driver was not seriously injured and later told police in an interview that there was a woman, later identified as Medina, in the backseat of the car at the time of the crash.
The dive team was unable to find another body in the car at daybreak Monday, and the Tulsa Fire Department's search and rescue crews continued the search downstream to the 71st Street Bridge to no avail.
Lara was released as the investigation continued, Meulenberg said, but police are now asking that he turn himself in immediately.
“Or we’re going to go pick him up,” he added.
Lara was not wanted by police before the pursuit.
The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the Medina’s cause of death, for it was unclear externally whether she succumbed to injuries from the crash or the water.
Meulenberg called the aftermath of the crash “unfortunate,” and lamented that a traffic stop which could have concluded as soon as the officer turned his lights on ended with the death of a woman whose adult life had barely begun.
“The people who have the least to do with any wrongdoing here are the most injured,” Meulenberg said. “She was about to celebrate her 20th birthday, and this is it.”
Anyone with information on Lara-Garcia's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.