Woman's body recovered from Arkansas River following Monday pursuit crash; suspect sought

That man remained hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday, Meulenberg said.

The driver was not seriously injured and later told police in an interview that there was a woman, later identified as Medina, in the backseat of the car at the time of the crash.

The dive team was unable to find another body in the car at daybreak Monday, and the Tulsa Fire Department's search and rescue crews continued the search downstream to the 71st Street Bridge to no avail.

Lara was released as the investigation continued, Meulenberg said, but police are now asking that he turn himself in immediately.

“Or we’re going to go pick him up,” he added.

Lara was not wanted by police before the pursuit.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the Medina’s cause of death, for it was unclear externally whether she succumbed to injuries from the crash or the water.

Meulenberg called the aftermath of the crash “unfortunate,” and lamented that a traffic stop which could have concluded as soon as the officer turned his lights on ended with the death of a woman whose adult life had barely begun.