Woman's body found outside Tulsa apartment complex

Tulsa police officers responding to an unrelated service call on Friday found a woman's body lying outside their destination.

They attempted to resuscitate the woman, Capt. Mark Ohnesorge said, but she was pronounced dead. She has not yet been identified pending notification of her next-of-kin.

Officers were responding to a domestic call about 2:15 p.m. at the Midtown Park Apartments near 21st Street and Memorial Drive when they saw the woman's body lying along a sidewalk adjacent to an apartment building and partially in the parking lot.

Ohnesorge said it appears the woman's death is unrelated to the domestic call, but her body reportedly had some visible trauma, so homicide detectives were called to the scene as a precaution.

Investigators spoke with witnesses, some of whom said they saw the woman lying there in the hour before police arrived, but they aren't yet sure how long she was there or what could have led to her death.

Ohnesorge said the complex has surveillance cameras, but he was unsure whether they were operable.

"We don't know if she was here and got hurt; we don't know if she got hurt somewhere else and was dropped off here," Ohnesorge said. "We're still trying to figure out all those details."