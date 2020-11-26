Woman's body found in creek near 31st and Mingo

A woman's body was found in an east Tulsa creek Thursday morning.
A passerby called the police about 10:20 a.m. on Thanksgiving to report seeing possible human remains in Mingo Creek near 31st Street and Mingo Road.
Tulsa Police Lt. Bryan Bryden said the woman's body was recovered from the creek and that medical examiners will work to determine her cause of death.
Lt. Brandon Watkins of TPD's Homicide Unit said no evidence of trauma was found and that at this point the death is not being investigated as a homicide.
