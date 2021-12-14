Woman whose body was found on I-44 identified

The body found on Interstate 44 near Oklahoma 51 about two weeks ago has been identified as that of a Tulsa woman.
Jessica Quickle, 48, was reportedly lying in the roadway late Nov. 28 when she was struck by an undetermined amount of vehicles, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Tuesday.
Passersby the next morning reported what appeared to be a body to authorities.
Quickle was pronounced dead at the scene.
