Woman whose body was found on I-44 identified
Woman whose body was found on I-44 identified

  • Updated
The body found on Interstate 44 near Oklahoma 51 about two weeks ago has been identified as that of a Tulsa woman. 

Jessica Quickle, 48, was reportedly lying in the roadway late Nov. 28 when she was struck by an undetermined amount of vehicles, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Tuesday. 

Passersby the next morning reported what appeared to be a body to authorities. 

Quickle was pronounced dead at the scene. 

