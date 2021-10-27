Woman vanishes in Tulsa County while searching for missing son, Sheriff's Office says

A woman who was last known to be searching for her missing son in the Turley area has now disappeared herself, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office reported.

Pryor Creek police issued a Silver Alert for Glenda "Cookie" Parton, 80, on Wednesday after her vehicle was found abandoned near U.S. 75 and 56th Street North on Tuesday.

She was last seen on Monday searching for her son Dwayne Selby, 59.

Selby and his friend Jack Grimes, 76, also the subject of a Silver Alert, were supposed to return to Tulsa County on Monday after traveling to a horse show in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday.

Grimes' family members told detectives he never called to let them know he arrived in Fort Worth, which was abnormal.

No one has been able to reach either man since Friday. Grimes requires medication to manage his diabetes.

The pair was traveling in a 2001 maroon, four-door Ford Taurus with Oklahoma license plate ETW-614.

Anyone who sees Parton, Selby or Grimes should call 911, authorities said.

Anyone with information in the cases is asked to call 918-596-5600.

