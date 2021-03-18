Woman taken to hospital following shed fire in east Tulsa

A woman was taken to a hospital Thursday following a shed fire in east Tulsa.

A retired firefighter's work crew was in the area when they noticed the flames near 51st Street and Mingo Road before 10:30 a.m., Tulsa Fire spokesman Andrew Little said.

The workers climbed a fence to get to the enflamed shed behind a home in the 4700 block of 94th East Avenue and reportedly took over a garden hose from a woman covered who was inside, covered in soot, trying to put the flames out.

When firefighters arrived, they found the woman underneath a mattress near the home, Little said.

The homeowner reportedly told them the woman lived in the shed, which was supplied with power.

"She did have some smoke inhalation and was transported to the hospital," Little said. "My guess is just because the effects of the fire — you know, anytime you breathe in that toxic smoke it can harm you, it can incapacitate you — so she probably laid down trying to recover maybe pulled that over her to get warm. It's just hard to say.

"We don't know the extent of her injuries at this point."

The shed, however, was a total loss, he said. Fire investigators were working to determine what began the blaze.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.