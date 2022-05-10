Woman suing city: 'I was mocked, taunted and brutalized' when arrested while in mental distress

A 70-year-old woman depicted on a body cam video being arrested while said to be suffering a mental health crisis is suing the Tulsa Police Department, three officers involved in the arrest and Mayor G.T. Bynum.

Ladonna Paris said during a news conference Tuesday that she will remember the date of her arrest — Oct. 25 — forever.

“I was mocked, taunted and brutalized,” Paris said during a meeting with the media that was viewed by the Tulsa World on a Facebook video.

Joined by her attorneys and family members, Paris said her ordeal with police left her terrified.

“This is a time for justice," Paris said. "This is a time that the police are held to a standard of accountability for all the wrongs that have been done to others and to me."

A lawsuit filed Tuesday in Tulsa County District Court names the Police Department, Tulsa's mayor and Officers Ronni Carrocia, Daylan Root and Ty Burns as defendants.

The petition describes Paris as a great-grandmother and seminary student who "suffers from late onset bipolar disorder."

Paris was charged on Oct. 28 with attempted arson, assault and battery upon a police officer, resisting an officer, trespassing and cruelty to animals. She was held in the Tulsa County jail for approximately a month before the case was dismissed on Nov. 23 “in the interest of justice and civil diversion.”

Word of Paris’ October arrest became public in late March when a YouTube video was posted that depicted edited portions of officer body cam footage recorded outside a restroom door at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 1234 S. Norwood Ave.

According to police, officers were called to ReStore by an employee of the business who said Paris had been in the restroom for four hours and had left a dog in the U-Haul in which she arrived.

Police said they had hoped to have their Community Response Team, which includes mental health specialists, respond to the call but that no members of the team were available.

“She was in the bathroom for five hours. They asked her to leave. She said no,” Carrocia can be heard telling an EMSA employee on the YouTube video. “Then we asked her to leave. She said no. And we had to force into the bathroom to remove her from here.

“She tried to set the bathroom on fire; she had a lighter with like the (aerosol) spray. She had a lighter with the spray, like spraying at the door and at us, so she gets to go to jail now for probably arson, trespassing, obstruction — cause she wouldn’t leave — resisting, all that stuff.”

Attorneys for Paris said Tuesday that Paris had no prior criminal record and was suffering a “severe mental health crisis” at the time of her arrest.

Attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons called the video of Paris’ arrest “one of the most disgusting things I have ever seen in my life.”

He said officers knew Paris was in a severe mental health crisis at the time and yet opted to treat “her like a dog.”

The lawsuit claims that Paris locked the restroom door because she was in the midst of a bipolar manic episode, "which included paranoia and delusions" that caused her to think police were trying to kill her.

Paris was held in jail for over a month on “bogus charges” before a judge dismissed her case, Solomon-Simmons said.

While in jail, Solomon-Simmons said, Paris was never provided treatment for her mental health condition.

However, a spokeswoman for Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado’s office challenged that claim when contacted by the Tulsa World.

“The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office cannot disclose specific details about medical/and or mental treatment of inmates,” said Sheriff's Office Communications Director Casey Roebuck. “However, had legitimate inquiry been made into the treatment of Ms. Paris prior to today’s news conference, counsel would have been aware that our records indicate that she received adequate and effective treatment while incarcerated in the Tulsa County Jail.”

At one point in the video, Carrocia, who is listed as the arresting officer, can be seen talking to another officer as they wait for a third officer to assist with knocking down the door.

“I really hope it is (name unclear) because I really like the way he works,” Carrocia says. “He is going to pound the door open and spray her.”

During another segment of the video, she taps the door with her fingertips to rattle it, laughs and says: “I love my job.”

Police said later that they opted not to use pepper spray when taking Paris into custody. The video depicts an officer breaking down the door and tackling Paris, instead.

Police said in March that the officers’ overall actions and the way the call was handled were within the department’s policies.

Solomon-Simmons faulted the city’s claim.

“They all looked at the video and said what happened was OK,” Solomon-Simmons said. “They all looked at the video and said these officers did exactly what we teach them to do.

“We cannot stand for that. This is ridiculous.”

The lawsuit makes 14 claims against the defendants, including use of excessive force, deliberate indifference to medical need, violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

It seeks actual damages in excess of $75,000 and punitive damages "to the extent authorized by law."

A spokeswoman for the city of Tulsa declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.