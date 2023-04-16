A woman was struck and killed on the Turner Turnpike early Sunday in Stroud, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

The woman was a pedestrian on the highway when she was struck about 5:38 a.m. at mile marker 180, troopers reported.

The vehicle that struck her was an unknown year and make of a Subaru, the OHP said.

The woman's name was withheld pending her identification, troopers said. Her age and hometown were not listed in a news release.

The weather was clear and the highway was dry at the time of the incident, the OHP said.