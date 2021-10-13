 Skip to main content
Woman shot while driving on I-244, Tulsa police say
Drive-by 244

A woman who heard a pop while driving on Interstate 244 pulled over east of Harvard when she realized she had been shot, according to police at the scene.

 Kelsy Schlotthauer, Tulsa World

A woman was apparently shot while driving through Tulsa on Interstate 244 on Wednesday morning, police reported.

The woman, who was taken to a hospital, told officers she was driving eastbound on the interstate when she heard a pop.

She realized she had been shot when she pulled over just east of Harvard Avenue thinking she might’ve popped a tire, Tulsa Police Sgt. Tyler Turnbough said.

She called police just before 11 a.m.

Turnbough said the woman is from Glencoe and told officers she was headed to Big Cabin.

Turnbough said a couple of officers will attempt to speak with her again at the hospital to glean more information.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

