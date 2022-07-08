Woman shot by police at condemned home near Gathering Place had ongoing dispute with city

An ongoing dispute between the city and a former homeowner escalated to gunfire earlier this week after the latter allegedly waved weapons while trespassing at her former, now-condemned residence near the Gathering Place.

After two hours of unsuccessful negotiation Tuesday, a Tulsa police officer shot Michele Burke twice as she stood on a back deck of her former home holding a gun in her hand, a police news release stated Friday.

Burke, 55, is expected to recover from the gunshot wounds, one to her elbow and one to her chest, according to the release.

Officers originally responded to the home in the 2800 block of South Cincinnati Avenue about 5:40 p.m. after neighbors reported Burke, who police described in their release as "a known trespasser of the home for quite some time," waving a sword and threatening to kill them.

Burke retreated into the home before police arrived, and in lieu of forcing the door open, officers opted to "document the issue" and remain in the area in case she tried the same again, the release states.

Burke has been involved in multiple disturbances at the home, police reported, and she has a history of threatening responding officers.

The officers returned 16 minutes later upon another call from neighbors and attempted to talk with Burke. About 40 minutes later she was seen with a revolver that she allegedly pointed at an officer, police reported.

Taking positions of cover, the officers continued to watch Burke and attempted to talk with her over the next hour though she was "incoherent and screaming" while going in and out of the home, sometimes armed and other times unarmed, the release states.

An officer posted in a neighbor's garage saw Burke holding a gun on the second-story back deck of her former home about 7:40 p.m. and fired shots, perceiving that Burke's "actions were putting people in grave danger," the release states.

The home backs up to the Midland Valley Trail on the east side of the Gathering Place. Police closed down the pedestrian and bicycle trail for a short time during the standoff though park operations continued as normal.

Officers rendered aid to Burke before paramedics took her in critical condition to a hospital, according to the release.

Signs stating trespassers would be shot had been placed over the city's posted condemnation notices, police reported.

Records show Burke filed a civil lawsuit against the city of Tulsa in 2016 after the basement of her home flooded the prior year.

Burke claimed the city of Tulsa caused the damage when it removed a retaining wall and improperly graded an adjacent lot that it condemned as part of the construction of the Gathering Place.

A judge dismissed Burke’s Tulsa County District Court lawsuit against the city in 2020.

In June 2017, the city of Tulsa went to district court to condemn Burke’s home by eminent domain, citing a need to obtain the property for a drainage project in the area.

Records show in December 2019 the city of Tulsa was awarded title to the property after paying Burke $340,000.

However, city officials had to go to court again in December after Burke apparently refused to leave the property.

A judge in April issued an eviction order against Burke at the request of the city, according to court records.

Prior to being evicted by the court, Burke represented herself in a civil lawsuit she filed in September in Tulsa federal court in an apparent attempt to stop the city from taking her home.

The lawsuit named 58 individuals ranging from Mayor G.T. Bynum and various city officials to Gov. Kevin Stitt and “all major donors” to the Gathering Place park.

In court filings, Burke asked a judge to freeze the assets of all 58 individuals named in the complaint and requested they be arrested and tried for “High Treason and mutiny against descendants of founding fathers of the USA and the Sovereign Native Americans.”

Burke sought a permanent injunction to prevent the city from taking the residence in addition to seeking damages.

“I would like punitive and compensatory damages paid to me by all the usurpers, sedionists (sic), domestic terrorists involved in the many crimes against me my family and tribes that have tried to take everything from us and take everything from them as allowed by law,” she wrote in her complaint.

A judge in April dismissed Burke’s federal lawsuit, which has been appealed.

The city of Tulsa has disputed Burke’s claims that she is a member of an American Indian tribe.

The officer who shot Burke has been placed on leave pending an investigation, the release states. The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office will determine whether the shooting was justified.