Woman rescued, nine people displaced following duplex fire west of downtown

Nine people were displaced following a Tuesday morning duplex fire west of downtown, officials said.

Tulsa Fire Public Information Officer Andrew Little said one woman was rescued from the roof of the structure near Phoenix Avenue and Admiral Boulevard after fire crews received the call just before 10 a.m.

Little said her smoke alarm woke her and she crawled out of a window from the upstairs portion of the duplex to the first story's roof. Arriving firefighters provided her a ladder as the worked to knock down the flames.

She and two men along with three adults and three children from the other side of the duplex made it out unharmed, but Little said two dogs and a cat were found dead. They likely succumbed to the smoke.

Little said the entire upstairs area was destroyed, and the blaze affected the electrical wiring throughout the structure, rendering it powerless. Red Cross was called for the victims, he said.

Fire investigators ruled the fire accidental, citing an electrical causation.

The woman's story is a great example of the efficacy of working smoke alarms, Little said, for they buy you time.

"Early detection often saves lives because we know that fire grows very rapidly," he said. "Every second matters."

