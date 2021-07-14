 Skip to main content
Woman rescued from Arkansas River after mental health crisis, authorities say
Woman rescued from Arkansas River after mental health crisis, authorities say

  • Updated
A woman was rescued from the Arkansas River on Wednesday afternoon after suffering a mental health crisis and jumping into the water, authorities said.

Tulsa Police Sgt. Darrell Ross said the woman was having an emotional crisis and jumped into the river around 2 p.m. near 49th Street and Riverside Drive.

Tulsa’s crisis response team, which includes a police officer, a firefighter and a mental health official, responded to help the woman.

After swimming around for a while, firefighters on boats were able to rescue the woman about 3:15 p.m.

The woman was taken away in an ambulance, but Ross said she will be “just fine.”

