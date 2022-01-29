Woman released from 107-year prison sentence now fights challenge to freedom post-McGirt

Kunzweiler, meanwhile, said he is hopeful the OCCA agrees with Priddy's order that rescinded her release of Graham.

Since then the U.S. Supreme Court has denied a request by the inmate linked to the Matloff decision to review the ruling, which established McGirt was not retroactive, meaning it could not be applied to negate judgments and sentences after the conclusion of their initial appeal.

O’Carroll said the state is asking the appellate court to waive procedural bars that they themselves have used to defeat hundreds of defendant appeals.

“But in this case the state made the mistake, so they are giving the state the benefit of the doubt,” O’Carroll said, referring to the lower-court ruling.

While the state appellate court considers whether Graham should be reincarcerated, the Muscogee Nation is moving ahead with plans to prosecute her, too.

The tribe charged Graham on April 27 in Muscogee Nation District Court with five counts of homicide and one count of failing to stop at the scene of an accident, according to online records.