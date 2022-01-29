Woman released from 107-year prison sentence now fights challenge to freedom post-McGirt

A Broken Arrow woman is fighting to remain free after her felony convictions linked to a deadly hit-and-run crash were overturned and she was released from a 107-year prison sentence.
Kimberly Elizabeth Graham, 50, is now being pursued by both state of Oklahoma and Muscogee Nation prosecutors despite a judge in April ordering her freed from prison based on the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision.
That's because since her release from prison, the same state judge who ordered her freed has ordered Graham’s convictions and prison term reinstated, while a tribal judge has ruled the Muscogee Nation can pursue Graham criminally, too.
Her attorney described the state’s attempt to reincarcerate Graham as unprecedented.
The Supreme Court’s July 2020 McGirt decision determined the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to try criminal cases involving American Indians when the crime occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation because Congress never disestablished it. The ruling has since been extended to five other tribal reservations.
Graham is a member of the Cherokee Nation; the deaths occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation.
Prior to her release, Graham had been serving a 107-year state prison term after a Tulsa County jury in March 2009 found her guilty of five counts of manslaughter and one count of leaving the scene of a fatal accident.
During her jury trial, a prosecutor maintained that Graham was impaired by alcohol Nov. 9, 2007, when she drove a Dodge Ram pickup into a group of people who had gathered on Memorial Drive to help an injured motorcyclist.
Killed were De Anna Rosser-Coatney, 42; her husband, Ronald Coatney, 49; Anita Pauline “Polly” Foote, 50; Casey Jones, 29; and Shannon Montgomery Lacey, 36.
Graham testified at her trial that her driving was not impaired despite allegedly telling police during an interview that she had consumed six beers and two shots while visiting three bars. The crash occurred outside one of those bars in the 1200 block of South Memorial Drive.
Now fresh off favorable rulings in Graham's case and others, the state of Oklahoma is trying to re-imprison Graham while a Muscogee Nation judge has ruled that the tribe can prosecute her despite the tribe’s seven-year statute of limitation for the crimes she faces.
Graham’s attorney, Richard O’Carroll, in an interview, described both the state court judge’s decision to order Graham’s convictions and prison sentences reinstated — and a Muscogee Nation tribal court ruling that temporarily waived its statute of limitations — as “bogus.”
“The state prosecutor is defying all precedence in equity and law,” O’Carroll said. “There has never been anything allowed, such as he is asking for.”
Graham’s judicial journey since her initial conviction has been certainly unusual.
After her conviction, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals in 2011 denied Graham’s initial appeal.
Graham was then among scores of inmates who sought post-conviction relief after the U.S. Supreme Court in 2020 issued its McGirt decision.
Tulsa County District Court Judge Tracy Priddy on April 8 granted Graham’s application for post-conviction relief and ordered Graham’s state convictions vacated and charges dismissed over the state’s objections, citing the McGirt decision.
In a brief to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals, Tulsa District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said his office did not immediately appeal the April 8 district court ruling freeing Graham because the OCCA had recently ruled that jurisdiction could be challenged at any time by a defendant regardless of whether it was an inmate’s direct or a post-conviction appeal.
“Unfortunately, the Graham case fell right in the middle of some re-evaluation by the Court of Criminal Appeals where I didn’t have the opportunity to appeal, or at least raise the issue,” Kunzweiler said in an interview. “Simply because every attorney is duty bound, if you are going to appeal something, you have to have a good-faith basis in the law to raise the appeal.”
That all changed Aug. 12, when the OCCA ruled in an unrelated Pushmataha County case that inmates could not use McGirt to pursue a post-conviction appeal.
One week later, Kunzweiler requested the district court reverse its April 8 order which freed Graham based on the so-called Matloff ruling, named for District Attorney Mark Matloff who challenged a lower-court ruling.
“Upon the state learning that it had a valid legal basis for objecting to the April 8, 2021, order, it quickly pursued every possible avenue of relief from this order,” Kunzweiler wrote in a Dec. 28 filing before the OCCA.
Citing the Aug. 12 decision that determined McGirt was not retroactive for post-conviction appeals, Priddy on Nov. 18 granted the state’s motion to vacate her previous ruling, which led to Graham’s release in April.
“This court orders that the defendant is to be remanded immediately to the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections to serve out the remainder of her terms of confinement, yet said order is stayed pending the outcome of an appeal to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals,” Priddy wrote in November.
Graham has appealed the ruling to the OCCA.
In her challenge before the OCCA, Graham called the decision to order her back to state prison “contrary to the petitioner’s right to due process and equal protection ... contrary to extensive and well-settled Oklahoma jurisprudence and it is simply unfair.”
Kunzweiler, meanwhile, said he is hopeful the OCCA agrees with Priddy's order that rescinded her release of Graham.
Since then the U.S. Supreme Court has denied a request by the inmate linked to the Matloff decision to review the ruling, which established McGirt was not retroactive, meaning it could not be applied to negate judgments and sentences after the conclusion of their initial appeal.
O’Carroll said the state is asking the appellate court to waive procedural bars that they themselves have used to defeat hundreds of defendant appeals.
“But in this case the state made the mistake, so they are giving the state the benefit of the doubt,” O’Carroll said, referring to the lower-court ruling.
While the state appellate court considers whether Graham should be reincarcerated, the Muscogee Nation is moving ahead with plans to prosecute her, too.
The tribe charged Graham on April 27 in Muscogee Nation District Court with five counts of homicide and one count of failing to stop at the scene of an accident, according to online records.
“The Nation is proceeding with its prosecution of the charges under Muscogee (Creek) Nation criminal laws — five counts of homicide and one count of failure to stop in an accident involving death,” a spokesman said.
Muscogee Nation District Court Judge Gregory Bigler ruled Dec. 28 that the tribe could prosecute Graham despite her crimes occurring more than seven years ago, which is the tribe’s statute of limitations for prosecution of such crimes.
Rather, Bigler said unique factors in Graham’s case, plus rulings in other cases, had effectively hit the pause button on the Nation’s statute of limitations for criminal prosecutions.
Bigler cited a 2011 ruling in a Muskogee federal court case that determined the tribe did not have jurisdiction to try a tribal member accused of stealing tribal funds because the alleged crime did not occur within the tribe’s criminal jurisdiction.
The 2011 ruling had the effect of tolling the tribe’s statute of limitations until the Supreme Court released its McGirt decision, Bigler noted.
“As this case was filed in April of 2021, (some 10 months after McGirt) that is a total of approximately 52 months within which the Nation could have filed this action after the alleged incident ... well within the seven year statute of limitation,” the opinion stated, including a period of time prior to 2011 when the nation could have charged her.
“This court is aware this is a new, unsettled area of law,” Bigler wrote. “The fact that certain alleged criminal activities may not be prosecutable for a variety of reasons does not mean the Court can create solutions to right alleged wrongs.
“Neither will the court ignore the restrictions placed upon it by the United States courts. However, both equity and law require this prosecution to proceed.”
Muscogee Nation tribal law provides a maximum three-year prison term for each conviction classified as a felony.
Judges may “stack” sentences though so they run consecutive to another. For instance, three, three-year prison sentences could be set to run consecutive for a total maximum sentence of nine years in prison.
The tribal case has been stayed until a ruling has been made by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals regarding Graham’s state conviction and sentence, O’Carroll said.
Featured video: