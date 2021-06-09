 Skip to main content
Woman, man killed in fiery south Tulsa crash identified
The two people killed last week when their car flew threw an apartment complex sign and caught fire in south Tulsa have been identified. 

Jolene Yazzie, 31, was speeding south on Yale Avenue just past 81st Street about 2:15 a.m. on June 1 when police think she lost control of her car. The vehicle went left of center, off a curb and into a sign denoting the Vintage on Yale apartments. 

The car caught fire, and Yazzie and her passenger, who was later identified as Ronnie Henry, 36, died at the scene. Tulsa Police Traffic Lt. Justin Farley said it was likely the two did not survive the impact or were unconscious when the flames began. Both were wearing their seatbelts, he said. 

Firefighters were extinguishing the blaze when police arrived. The car was still perched nose-down over a stone pillar. 

Farley couldn't specify the vehicle's speed at the time of the crash, but he said it was excessive enough to send it flying about 60 feet in the air from the curb to the sign.

The speed limit along the curvy section of the road is 35 mph. 

The crash was one of at least three fatal crashes last week due to speeding drivers losing control of their vehicles and traveling left of center. 

Linda Dilley, 52, was killed June 2 when a speeding driver lost control of his vehicle on 21st Street and struck hers head-on just west of Memorial Drive. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

