Woman, man killed in fiery south Tulsa crash identified

The two people killed last week when their car flew threw an apartment complex sign and caught fire in south Tulsa have been identified.

Jolene Yazzie, 31, was speeding south on Yale Avenue just past 81st Street about 2:15 a.m. on June 1 when police think she lost control of her car. The vehicle went left of center, off a curb and into a sign denoting the Vintage on Yale apartments.

The car caught fire, and Yazzie and her passenger, who was later identified as Ronnie Henry, 36, died at the scene. Tulsa Police Traffic Lt. Justin Farley said it was likely the two did not survive the impact or were unconscious when the flames began. Both were wearing their seatbelts, he said.