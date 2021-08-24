Woman killed when SUV hits power pole; 31st Street closed near I-44 and BA Expressway

A woman was killed when an SUV crashed into a utility pole in midtown Tulsa on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman appeared to be in her late teens, police said at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 3:30 p.m. at 31st Street and Joplin Avenue, just west of Sheridan Avenue.

Tulsa Police Sgt. Will Dalsing said it appears that another vehicle and the woman’s SUV were driving east close together on 31st at speeds of around 70 mph. The woman changed lanes, but her SUV spun out of control and hit the power pole, Dalsing said.

He said she was 18 or 19 years old.

Police have closed 31st Street northwest of the Interstate 44/Broken Arrow Expressway interchange while investigators work and the wreckage is removed.

