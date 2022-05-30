Woman killed in Taft shootings identified; suspect remains jailed

A man who turned himself in following a barrage of gunfire at an outdoor Memorial Day weekend event in Muskogee County that killed a woman and injured seven other people remained jailed on Monday.

Skylar Buckner, 26, was expected to be formally charged and arraigned on Tuesday, an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman said Monday.

Buckner was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder Sunday afternoon following the shootings shortly after midnight Sunday in Taft, where an estimated 1,500 people were gathered for an outdoor holiday event, authorities said.

A woman was killed and seven other people — ranging in age from 9 to 56 — were injured in the shootings, which occurred following an argument, authorities said.

The woman who was killed was identified as Sherika Bowler, 39, a former teacher's assistant at an early childhood center, the Muskogee Phoenix reported.

The identities of those injured have not been released, but the OSBI said none were thought to have life-threatening injuries.

Buckner was being held in the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility.

As of Monday evening, authorities had not announced any additional arrests nor further details about the shootings.

Witnesses on Sunday described a chaotic scene in which a plethora of gunshots were fired during the gathering, an annual event in the small town, about 10 miles west of Muskogee.

“Bullets were literally flying everywhere,” said Jasmayne Hill, who was working at a food truck during the event.

Hill said she and the owner of the Kountry Queens food truck, Tiffany Walton, dove to the floor inside the food truck, trying to hide from flying bullets.

“We’re thinking we’re safe and the bullets are like going through the bottom of the food truck,” Hill said. “They didn’t hit us, thank God.”

At least one large bullet hole could be seen on the outside of the truck, not far from where the truck’s propane tank was located, Walton said.

Witnesses at the scene Sunday said the woman who was killed died after reportedly being struck in the head.

Witnesses said several of the injured were struck in the legs.

The eight that were struck in the shooting were all transferred to the hospital in Muskogee and three patients were then transferred to a hospital in Tulsa for treatment, the OSBI said.

The agency also clarified that only one juvenile — not two as it previously reported — was injured in the shooting.

Hill said the shooting began with an initial “pop” that sounded like a firework.

But then she said, a much-louder, high-caliber-type weapon could be heard firing rapidly, as if it was some sort of automatic weapon.

“It was something like right out of a movie,” Hill said.

“It (lasted) a long time,” Walton said.

The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office was in attendance at the event and immediately rendered aid to the victims, the OSBI said.

The OSBI said Buckner turned himself in at the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office at 4:05 p.m.

Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards on Sunday could not immediately provide Buckner’s hometown.

He also declined to say if there were other suspects in the case or if other arrests were pending, citing the ongoing investigation.

However, he said casings from four different caliber guns were found at the scene of the shootings.

Witnesses said there were at least 40 marked points where shell casings were found, all around the area.

Neicy Bates and her husband, Triirmain Bates, were operating the Fat Fries food truck when the shots began.

“Most people were just going to the ground trying to get out of the way,” Neicy Bates said. “I ran out (of the food truck) because I have kids and they were out here.

“People were just screaming. Some were trying to run away. There were cars leaving, trying not to hit each other.”

Walton, a Taft resident, said the town for decades has held a multi-day Memorial Day festival that usually lasts from Friday through Sunday with a parade on Monday.

She said not only do most of the 220 or so residents turn out, but also many people from all over the country.

All remaining Memorial Day activities were canceled in the town, including Monday’s parade.

Neicy Bates said her grandmother, Lelia Foley, who became the first Black female mayor in U.S. history when she was elected mayor of Taft in 1973, continued to organize the annual Memorial Day events.

The former mayor was up most of the night Sunday following the shootings, talking with residents and assisting authorities, Bates said.

“She’s devastated.”

Walton said Saturday night was her first night in business with her food truck.

“And this had to happen,” she said. In addition to food trucks, the outdoor event also featured a live DJ, residents said.

Taft, founded around 1902, is one of only 13 predominantly Black towns still existing in Oklahoma. The state once was home to more than 50, more than any other state.

Originally called Twine, the town was renamed Taft in 1905 after William Howard Taft, the statesman soon to become president.

Anyone at the event who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact the OSBI at 1-800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.

