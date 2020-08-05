Police have released the name of a woman who was killed in a west Tulsa crash on Tuesday.
Lisa Prather, 62, died instantly when a Ford F150 struck her SUV head-on on 71st Street just west of the Arkansas River bridge about 3:50 p.m., police reported.
The other driver, a man also reported to be in his 60s, was hospitalized in "very critical condition," police said then. His condition remained unchanged Wednesday, according to a news release.
The pickup was headed east on 71st when it crossed the center line, striking Prather's westbound SUV, police said.
Crash investigators said speeding did not appear to be a factor in the collision.
There were no passengers in either vehicle, police said.