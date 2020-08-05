Tulsa police car

A Tulsa police car with lights on August 17, 2018. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World file

 Tom Gilbert

Related content

One killed, another critically injured in head-on collision near 71st Street bridge

Police have released the name of a woman who was killed in a west Tulsa crash on Tuesday. 

Lisa Prather, 62, died instantly when a Ford F150 struck her SUV head-on on 71st Street just west of the Arkansas River bridge about 3:50 p.m., police reported.

The other driver, a man also reported to be in his 60s, was hospitalized in "very critical condition," police said then. His condition remained unchanged Wednesday, according to a news release. 

The pickup was headed east on 71st when it crossed the center line, striking Prather's westbound SUV, police said. 

Crash investigators said speeding did not appear to be a factor in the collision. 

There were no passengers in either vehicle, police said. 

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Tags

Staff Writer

Kelsy graduated Oklahoma State University with a degree in multimedia journalism and joined the Tulsa World in 2019. She covers breaking news and is passionate about people, social justice and law enforcement. Phone: (918) 581-8455

Recommended for you