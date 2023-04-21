A woman was killed Thursday night in a fatal house fire in west Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the home located at 7505 S. Vancouver Ave. around 10 p.m. where they observed flames coming off the exterior of the home, said Andy Little, a spokesman for the Tulsa Fire Department.

It took about 30 minutes to contain the fire, he added.

Once the fire was under control, firefighters found a woman in a bedroom of the house, Little said.

Firefighters performed CPR and other treatment before she was taken to a hospital where she later died, Little continued.

Damage from the fire was mainly to the outside of the home, while some of the interior suffered from smoke damage, he said.

The fire department is currently working with the Tulsa Police Department on the investigation into the cause of the fire, Little said.