Woman killed in early morning fire in east Tulsa

A woman and her pet died following a house fire early Monday.
A fire broke out just before 6 a.m. at a house near East Admiral Place and South Memorial Drive. A bystander noticed the fire, called 911, and was able to open the front door and found a 46-year-old woman who had succumbed to her injuries, according to Tulsa Fire Department spokesman Andy Little.
There was also a small dog that also died in the fire. The cause the fire is still under investigation.
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
Ashley Jones
