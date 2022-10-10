 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman killed in early morning fire in east Tulsa

  • Updated
  • 0

A woman and her pet died following a house fire early Monday.

A fire broke out just before 6 a.m. at a house near East Admiral Place and South Memorial Drive. A bystander noticed the fire, called 911, and was able to open the front door and found a 46-year-old woman who had succumbed to her injuries, according to Tulsa Fire Department spokesman Andy Little.

There was also a small dog that also died in the fire. The cause the fire is still under investigation.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Hurricane Ian: Estimates put damage between $30 and $100 billion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert