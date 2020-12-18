 Skip to main content
Woman killed in crash on I-44 in Tulsa
  • Updated
A woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 44 in Tulsa late Thursday.

According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, she was driving a 1998 Acura Integra west near 129th East Avenue around 11 p.m. when the crash occurred.

Troopers reported that the cause is under investigation but said the driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name had not been released Friday. She had no passengers.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

