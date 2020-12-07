Woman killed, husband injured in Sapulpa house fire

A Sapulpa woman was killed and her husband injured in a house fire just west of the city's limits on Sunday, Sapulpa Fire Marshal James Vickrey said.

The home in the rural 2000 block of North Beverly Drive was fully enflamed when firefighters arrived about 3:30 a.m.

Neighbors helped the husband get out of the home after he went back in to try to rescue his wife, who was immobile, and he was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation and minor burns, Vickrey said.

The wife died in the blaze. Both victims reportedly were elderly. Their names have not been released.

Vickrey said he wasn't yet sure how the fire began or how the victims were alerted to it. In rural areas, he said, house fires can often go undetected, which could have contributed to the state of the fire by the time firefighters arrived.

At that point, it was too dangerous for them to enter the burning structure, he said.

