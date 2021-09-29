 Skip to main content
Woman in wheelchair killed when hit by vehicle
Woman in wheelchair killed when hit by vehicle

A woman in a motorized wheelchair was killed by a vehicle while she was crossing 46th Street North near Peoria Avenue on Wednesday evening, police said.

The collision occurred after 7 p.m.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she later died, police said.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

