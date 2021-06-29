Woman hospitalized after house fire in east Tulsa

A woman is in the hospital after a house fire near 31st Street and 129th East Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the blaze in the 3100 block of 130th Place East about 1:15 p.m., where they found one woman victim in distress.

The victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, officials said.

Tulsa Fire Department spokesman Andy Little said investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire, but they believe it started in a bedroom in the back of the house.

Little said firefighters found only one victim at the scene.