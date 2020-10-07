 Skip to main content
Woman, girl killed in shooting at north Tulsa home

  • Updated
Police say a woman and a girl were the victims of a fatal shooting early Wednesday in north Tulsa.

Officers responded to a call near 500 E. Tecumseh Street about 4:30 a.m. where an adult female victim was found with a juvenile female victim, according to Lt. Brandon Watkins of TPD's homicide unit. 

Watkins said police have identified a suspect and are searching for that individual.

Several children also found inside the home, including two infants, were unharmed, Watkins said.

This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.

