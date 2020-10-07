Woman, girl killed in shooting at north Tulsa home

Police say a woman and a girl were the victims of a fatal shooting early Wednesday in north Tulsa.
Officers responded to a call near 500 E. Tecumseh Street about 4:30 a.m. where an adult female victim was found with a juvenile female victim, according to Lt. Brandon Watkins of TPD's homicide unit.
Watkins said police have identified a suspect and are searching for that individual.
Several children also found inside the home, including two infants, were unharmed, Watkins said.
This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.