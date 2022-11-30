Woman found fatally wounded; Tulsa police search for suspect

Police are searching for a homicide suspect after finding a woman with fatal wounds and bruises at a home in east Tulsa early Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to a disturbance call in the 4000 block of South 132 East Avenue just before 6 a.m. The victim, found with cuts and bruising, was transported to a Tulsa hospital where died shortly after, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.
Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses and are searching for a specific suspect, according to Lt. Brandon Watkins of TPD's Homicide Unit.
This story will be updated.
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World.
