Woman found dead outside in downtown Tulsa after freezing temperatures overnight, police say

After a woman was found dead across the street a downtown homeless shelter, Tulsa police say it appears likely she perished while outside on a night that stayed well below freezing.

Officers responded around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday about an unresponsive woman. She was found on a lawn near Archer Street and Elwood Avenue, according to Tulsa Police Department Lt. Brandon Watkins.

Tulsa Police Department's homicide unit was on the scene early Wednesday, Watkins said, adding the woman likely died due to exposure.

The Medical Examiner's Office will make the determination as to the cause and manner of death, according to Watkins.

