Woman found dead on porch near Turley: 'They don't know what happened,' officer says of those sleeping inside

Tulsa Police are investigating after a woman was found dead with a possible gunshot wound on a front porch near Turley early Friday.

Officers and firefighters responded to the call just before 8 a.m. at a residence on West 63rd Place North.

Tulsa Fire Department was first on scene after a neighbor reported a woman was unresponsive on the porch next door. Firefighters said the woman appeared to have been dead a couple of hours, according to Tulsa Police Officer Andre Baul.

Investigators are canvassing the neighborhood, Baul said.

"It looks to be possible gunshot wounds; they just don't know yet," he said of the preliminary state of the investigation.

Residents of the home were woken up by officers and escorted out, Baul said. Investigators believe the victim was also a resident, as she was known to those escorted out.

"Just like us, they don't know what happened," Baul said, adding it wasn't a family member who found the victim.

