 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman dies after head-on crash near 21st and Memorial; two others hospitalized
0 comments
top story

Woman dies after head-on crash near 21st and Memorial; two others hospitalized

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Signal 30

A car's engine was ripped out in a fatal head-on collision near 21st and Memorial on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. 

 Kelsy Schlotthauer, Tulsa World

A woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a head-on collision in east Tulsa that left two others hospitalized, according to Tulsa police.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers responded between noon and 1 p.m. to the neighborhood street near 21st and Memorial to find a violent crash scene; one of the vehicle's engines had been thrown four car-lengths away.

None of the individuals involved have been identified.

This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Malaysia welcomes third giant panda baby at zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Remember & Rise event with John Legend and Stacey Abrams canceled, organizers announce
Local News

Remember & Rise event with John Legend and Stacey Abrams canceled, organizers announce

  • Updated

"We have hopes to reschedule later in this 100th commemorative year," organizers said in a statement.

Revisit the history of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: Complete coverage here

Visits with centenarian Tulsa Race Massacre survivors will stay possible through interactive exhibit unveiled at Gilcrease Museum

Cornel West calls for peace, truth in addressing 'vicious contempt' of Race Massacre

City, economic groups plan to pour $4 million into new Greenwood entrepreneurial services

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News