Woman dies after head-on crash near 21st and Memorial; two others hospitalized

A woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a head-on collision in east Tulsa that left two others hospitalized, according to Tulsa police.
Officers responded between noon and 1 p.m. to the neighborhood street near 21st and Memorial to find a violent crash scene; one of the vehicle's engines had been thrown four car-lengths away.
None of the individuals involved have been identified.
This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.
