A Cleveland, Oklahoma, woman died after a collision involving her SUV and a tractor-trailer on U.S. 412 west of Sand Springs on Tuesday.

Jeanine A. Proctor, 38, was driving a 2015 GMC Acadia that collided with a 2019 International truck in the highway's westbound lanes near 177th West Avenue about 1:30 p.m., the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

She was taken by ambulance to St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, where she was pronounced dead, troopers said.

Both she and the truck driver, who reportedly was not injured, were wearing seat belts, the OHP reported.

How the crash occurred was still being investigated Tuesday evening.

