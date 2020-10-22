Woman declared brain dead after Monday night shooting, case being investigating as homicide

Police are investigating a Monday night shooting as a homicide after the victim was declared brain dead Wednesday.
Angel Beach, 25, was reportedly shot in the head about 10:20 p.m. Monday outside a laundromat in the 6300 block of South Peoria Avenue. Officers were reportedly already in the area investigating reports of another shooting when they heard gunshots nearby.
Police found Beach wounded on the ground and the shooter, who witnesses said inserted himself into an argument between Beach and another woman, fled the scene before officers arrived.
The suspect remains unidentified as of Thursday evening and at large.
Anyone with information about either crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.
I cover breaking news, general assignment and other stories. I previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. I'm from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University.
