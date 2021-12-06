Woman dead in Jenks senior housing complex fire

JENKS — A woman living in a senior living center was killed in an apartment fire Monday afternoon, Jenks Fire Chief Greg Ostrum said.

Firefighters were called about 4:20 p.m. to the Pioneer Villas complex at 105 Veterans Drive, where smoke was coming from an apartment. Upon entering the apartment, firefighters found the fire in the kitchen and the woman dead in her bedroom, Ostrum said.

He said the apartment was filled with smoke when firefighters arrived and that they didn't see any signs of foul play, so it appeared that the woman died of smoke inhalation. Jenks police will investigate.

The woman lived in the apartment by herself.

Ostrum said the Pioneer Villas complex is a senior housing complex, not an assisted living complex.

