Woman dead in Jenks senior housing complex fire
Woman dead in Jenks senior housing complex fire

  • Updated
120721-tul-nws-jenksfire-p1

A woman was found dead in her apartment when firefighters were fighting a blaze at the Pioneer Villas senior living complex in Jenks on Monday afternoon.

 Jacob Factor Tulsa World

JENKS — A woman living in a senior living center was killed in an apartment fire Monday afternoon, Jenks Fire Chief Greg Ostrum said.

Firefighters were called about 4:20 p.m. to the Pioneer Villas complex at 105 Veterans Drive, where smoke was coming from an apartment. Upon entering the apartment, firefighters found the fire in the kitchen and the woman dead in her bedroom, Ostrum said.

He said the apartment was filled with smoke when firefighters arrived and that they didn't see any signs of foul play, so it appeared that the woman died of smoke inhalation. Jenks police will investigate.

The woman lived in the apartment by herself.

Ostrum said the Pioneer Villas complex is a senior housing complex, not an assisted living complex.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

