Woman arrested in fatal shooting of another woman late Saturday

A woman was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of another woman following an altercation in a Tulsa casino parking lot Saturday night, police said.

Jacqueline Mills, 32, was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder in the death of Tabitha Sinclair, 49, police said.

Sinclair was brought to Hillcrest Medical Center about 11:55 p.m. with gunshot wounds to her upper torso, and was pronounced dead at the hospital at 12:04 a.m. Sunday, police said in a news release.

Homicide detectives responded and learned that Sinclair had been involved in an altercation in the parking lot of Osage Casino Tulsa, 951 W. 36th St. North.

Police said suspects there followed Sinclair to 2500 North Tisdale Avenue and reportedly opened fire on the car in which Sinclair was a passenger, striking her and another man.

"Homicide detectives found that the woman that Sinclair had been involved in the altercation with was ... Mills," the release said.

Mills was found in the area of 3200 South Sheridan Road and taken into custody by homicide detectives. She was being booked into jail on Sunday, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

The shooting is Tulsa's 45th homicide this year.