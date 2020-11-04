Woman arrested after lengthy chase in stolen truck, trailer

A woman who led state troopers and Tulsa police on a lengthy chase was booked into the Rogers County jail on Wednesday afternoon.

Carrie Ortberg, 33, was booked on complaints of eluding, assault and battery on a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a stolen vehicle after her arrest in east Tulsa.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol received a call about 9:30 a.m. from a lawn care company reporting one of its trucks with an attached trailer was stolen, according to a news release from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A trooper reportedly found the truck and trailer on U.S. 412 near 265th East Avenue in Rogers County about 10 a.m. After pulling over and briefly getting out of the truck, Ortberg fled back to the vehicle and reportedly sped away after the trooper tried to get her out of the truck.

The pursuit went northbound into Catoosa where a still-unidentified passenger got out and was reportedly detained. Ortberg then led both troopers and eventually Tulsa police on a pursuit as far west as Union Avenue in west Tulsa before turning back east.

Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sarah Stewart said in a news release that most of the pursuit, which lasted about an hour, was not high speed. Multiple attempts to deploy stop sticks took out some of the truck’s tires before Ortberg eventually gave up near 129th East Avenue and 31st Street South.

