Police have taken the suspect of a hit-and-run crash into custody after a pedestrian was killed in north Tulsa.

A 33-year-old woman was killed while walking near Admiral and Yale, according to police, who said the driver fled and also struck a pickup truck.

A witness reportedly followed the suspect vehicle, a black sedan, and called 911.

"Officers quickly caught up with the suspect, and a short pursuit ensued," police said in a social media post. "With significant damage to the suspect's car, the pursuit ended at 11th and Sheridan. The suspect was taken into custody without incident."

Another pedestrian, a 22-year-old man, was hospitalized in unknown condition. The driver of the white pickup was also injured and transported to a local hospital.

Police said no further information was available as the investigation remains active.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

