Without Cade Cunningham, OSU falls to No. 2 Baylor 81-66

It was just the second time this season that Baylor trailed at halftime.

Freshman Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for OSU while Bryce Williams tallied 11 points. Boynton said that his players showed incredible heart.

“I feel like we competed well down the stretch,” Moncrieffe said. “It was really just one really big run that we couldn’t get a stop in. That was the big difference in the game. We couldn’t stop that run. They just blew it open. Other than that I really like our chances.”

The game started to unravel for the Cowboys around the 11-minute mark. OSU trailed 52-51 when a 15-0 run that included three-consecutive 3-pointers by Baylor’s Jared Butler gave the Bears a 16-point lead with 6:49 remaining. That was a big enough gap to hold the Cowboys off.

“There is no doubt that part of it is we were gassed,” Boynton said. “We weren’t able to sustain it. That’s not an excuse, it’s reality. To beat the best team, and I think they’re certainly in the conversation of being the best team in the country, you’ve got to play them as close to 40 minutes as possible. Twenty-nine to 30 minutes isn’t going to get it done. Give them credit for making a run when they did.”