Without Cade Cunningham, OSU falls to No. 2 Baylor 81-66

Short-handed Oklahoma State showed heart while keeping Saturday’s game against No. 2 Baylor close for the first 29 minutes — until the Cowboys ran out of steam with their limited roster.
OSU’s top freshman and the Big 12’s leading scorer, Cade Cunningham, didn’t play in the 81-66 loss because of COVID-19 protocols. Freshman Rondel Walker also missed the game because of an arm injury. Walker was ruled out shortly before the game started.
“He’s not been able to practice yet,” Boynton said of Cunningham. “Today in warmups he was actually cleared to at least do some physical activity. So he went out there to warm up but he’s not in any position to play a game right now. We’ll find out tomorrow if he can do a little bit more practice and we’ll continue to go from there.”
The Cowboys were already missing Chris Harris Jr. and Donovan Williams who both suffered season-ending knee injuries. Ferron Flavors Jr., who has been battling a finger injury, hasn’t played since Jan. 4. Only eight OSU players dressed.
The Cowboys had a strong first half despite missing about a week of practice after COVID-19 issues forced them to shut down all team activities last week. OSU was cleared to resume practice Thursday.
Missing practice didn’t prevent the Cowboys from leading by as many as nine points in the first half. OSU led for most of the first half and held a 36-32 lead at halftime behind Kalib Boone’s early burst on his way to scoring a career-high 21 points and tying his career-high of seven rebounds. Boone scored seven of OSU’s first nine points.
It was just the second time this season that Baylor trailed at halftime.
Freshman Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for OSU while Bryce Williams tallied 11 points. Boynton said that his players showed incredible heart.
“I feel like we competed well down the stretch,” Moncrieffe said. “It was really just one really big run that we couldn’t get a stop in. That was the big difference in the game. We couldn’t stop that run. They just blew it open. Other than that I really like our chances.”
The game started to unravel for the Cowboys around the 11-minute mark. OSU trailed 52-51 when a 15-0 run that included three-consecutive 3-pointers by Baylor’s Jared Butler gave the Bears a 16-point lead with 6:49 remaining. That was a big enough gap to hold the Cowboys off.
“There is no doubt that part of it is we were gassed,” Boynton said. “We weren’t able to sustain it. That’s not an excuse, it’s reality. To beat the best team, and I think they’re certainly in the conversation of being the best team in the country, you’ve got to play them as close to 40 minutes as possible. Twenty-nine to 30 minutes isn’t going to get it done. Give them credit for making a run when they did.”
The Cowboys had nine offensive rebounds in the first half while keeping Butler contained until he erupted for 15 second-half points on his way to totaling 22 points. OSU battled with the No. 2 team in the country for as long as it could without its best player, which gives Boynton a reason to be excited about what his team can do as the season moves along.
“I believe they are one of the best two, three teams. Maybe the best team in the country,” Boynton said of Baylor. “And if that’s true I also like our team a lot. I think there is a lot to be said about us going out there without unquestionably our best player and certainly another guy who has been a big contributor for us and for 29 minutes we were toe-to-toe.”