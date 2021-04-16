With Tulsa's mask mandate set to expire April 30, city councilor to offer a way to get it back -- if needed

City Councilor Kara Joy McKee said she hopes to have an ordinance in place by early May that would trigger reinstatement of the city’s mask mandate, if certain COVID-19 indicators warrant such a response.

What those indicators will be has yet to be determined.

McKee said she would rely on Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart and Oklahoma State University professor Dr. Jennifer Clark to provide the details.

“They are working together with Health Department staff to help us find the metrics that we as a council need to be watching in order to act swiftly to prevent another huge outbreak,” McKee said.

The city’s mask mandate is scheduled to expire April 30 unless the City Council takes action before then to amend it. McKee said she does not expect that to happen.

“Unless we see a big spike in the next two weeks, I expect the mask mandate will still expire on April 30,” she said. “At the latest, I hope to have whatever we do here in place that first week in May.”

McKee said she expects to have the metrics by Wednesday, when she will present them to her colleagues during a committee meeting. Her proposed ordinance would have to be approved by the council to become law.