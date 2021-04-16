With Tulsa's mask mandate set to expire April 30, city councilor to offer a way to get it back -- if needed

City Councilor Kara Joy McKee said she hopes to have an ordinance in place by early May that would trigger reinstatement of the city’s mask mandate, if certain COVID-19 indicators warrant such a response.
What those indicators will be has yet to be determined.
McKee said she would rely on Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart and Oklahoma State University professor Dr. Jennifer Clark to provide the details.
“They are working together with Health Department staff to help us find the metrics that we as a council need to be watching in order to act swiftly to prevent another huge outbreak,” McKee said.
The city’s mask mandate is scheduled to expire April 30 unless the City Council takes action before then to amend it. McKee said she does not expect that to happen.
“Unless we see a big spike in the next two weeks, I expect the mask mandate will still expire on April 30,” she said. “At the latest, I hope to have whatever we do here in place that first week in May.”
McKee said she expects to have the metrics by Wednesday, when she will present them to her colleagues during a committee meeting. Her proposed ordinance would have to be approved by the council to become law.
“The sooner we have this in place, the better for public confidence,” McKee said. “... Public confidence in the council and our commitment to the public health of the citizens of Tulsa is important to me.”
When the existing mask ordinance expires, it would not only end the mask mandate in public places, but would also do away with the spacing requirement in restaurants and the requirement that events with 150 or more people have safety plans approved by Tulsa Health Department.
Private businesses would still have the right to require customers and employees to wear masks.
Mayor G.T. Bynum’s executive order, which remains in place, requires restaurant and bar employees to wear masks at work and mandates that events with 500 or more people have a safety plan approved by THD.
McKee said she understands that some people question the need to continue wearing a mask when more and more of the population is getting vaccinated, but that there are two good reasons to do so.
“One, even if you are vaccinated, there is a possibility that you could spread the virus,” she said.
The other reason is that COVID-19 variants aren’t running the other way just because someone is vaccinated, she said.
“That variant says, ‘Ah, ha! Here is a wall. How do I get around it?’” McKee said. “It gives the opportunity for the virus to mutate.
“I really want to protect people with immunity from encountering variants that can then mutate.”
McKee said that although the city’s hospitalization rate is what motivated the mayor and her colleagues on the council to implement the mask mandate, there are other factors to consider moving forward.
“We know now that there are thousands of people who get COVID, don’t go to the hospital but have long-term effects,” McKee said. “And beyond that, we know that once we are seeing the hospital numbers spike, it has already spread in the community to an extent that it is really hard for us to rein it in.”
Video: Mayor G.T. Bynum and Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart give an update on the city's COVID-19 response.