With Tulsa's COVID risk upgraded and cases rising, local ER leaders push precautions, vaccination

People may enjoy forgetting about precautions during each lull between COVID-19 surges, but health care professionals and data experts want to caution Oklahomans now that they're seeing another significant uptick.

Tulsa County's COVID-19 risk has been upgraded from the lowest to the highest level in recent weeks as cases have continued to rise across the state since the summer holidays began. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks community-level risk to help get public health recommendations to residents based on the most recently available local data.

The age group seeing the most infections has been those age 18-35, according to an update Thursday from Dr. David Kendrick of My Health Data Network.

That age group has historically brought up the rear in terms of vaccination status, so a surge among young adults isn't unexpected, state epidemiologist Jolianne Stone said Friday.

"We recommend, if you’re not considered up to date, we encourage you to do so," she said in a phone interview.

Children 4 and younger have also shown an increase in infections and hospitalizations in recent weeks, Kendrick noted, so families should be taking note and having discussions about precautions.

It's only in recent weeks that vaccinations have been approved and recommended for that youngest age group, Oklahoma State Department of Health spokeswoman Erica Rankin noted in a call Friday.

"The vaccine for infants in Oklahoma is not required, rather is opt-in based on parents' or a guardian's choice, but supply is available," she said in an email. "We would encourage parents and guardians to consult with their child's health care provider to make the best decision for their child."

Dr. Jeff Johnson, ER medical director for Hillcrest Health System, said vaccination is the focus of his message with cases rising.

"I think COVID is not on everybody’s radar like earlier on" in the pandemic, Johnson said, so people are just feeling symptoms of an infection and trying to get it figured out.

In emergency rooms, "it's part of the standard line of questioning" to discuss vaccination status, according to Dr. Chad Phillips, Ascension St. John medical director of emergency departments.

At area hospitals, several ER directors point out that more patients are coming in with COVID-19, though to a lesser extent at Ascension ERs, Phillips said.

According to data from spokeswoman Lauren Landwerlin, across all of Saint Francis Health System the number of COVID-19 patients has nearly doubled each month since May. She confirmed that those are patients for whom COVID-19 is the chief complaint.

But the presenting symptoms related to a COVID infection have changed since previous surges, two ER directors said separately in phone interviews Friday.

"The respiratory piece has not been as affected, so it’s sometimes just weakness, viral symptoms like … no appetite, nausea. We're not seeing as much intense respiratory distress like we saw from other surges," said Dr. Ryan Parker, ER director for Saint Francis Health System.

The severity of symptoms is less a concern now for health care providers than in previous surges, but patients are still having enough apprehension with a symptomatic case to seek ER help, said Dr. Jason Moore.

"A lot are scared, still feeling the fear associated with the respiratory variants, and so they don’t know, … 'Am I gonna be OK?' so they come to the ER," said Moore, who works at facilities across eastern Oklahoma through OSU Medical Center.

But about half of those Moore sees are surprised to find that they're COVID-positive. In many cases, they can be discharged with guidance on home treatment for their symptoms, he said, noting that the situation is likely different at bigger hospitals.

At Saint Francis, many of the COVID Unit patients are seeing longer stays because of the challenge in finding skilled nursing and rehabilitation, Parker said.

"For some patients, there are times we can't get them to the next level of care. Like elderly patients needing a nursing home bed or weak patients needing to go to a rehab facility," Parker said, noting staffing shortages across the health care industry.

Moore also pointed out that older people are "still having some difficulty" if they become infected with COVID-19, even with variants that are presenting with less severity.

"If you're going to be in a public, highly populated area, at that point, make sure to wear a mask," Moore said. "A couple of months ago, I wasn’t as adamant about that because cases were so low, but these new variants are spreading very rapidly."

Most of those who spoke Friday offered similar guidance for anyone concerned about becoming infected: Go back to early-pandemic precautions, including social distance, masking, hand-washing and monitoring symptoms.

"Have common courtesy," Phillips said. "If you feel sick, stay at home, get tested … till you're over your illness for the sake of co-workers, family and friends."

Stone said vaccination remains the most important component of precaution, the best tool to prevent the kind of severe infection Oklahoman saw in previous waves of COVID.

Kendrick on Thursday repeated his concern about data indicating again that COVID-related hospital admissions are almost entirely of unvaccinated patients.

Moore and Parker each remarked upon the effect these increasing unvaccinated COVID admissions can have on the people who work at local health care facilities.

"The hard part about all the exposure risk … is our colleagues who are nurses, lab techs, rad techs, they have to be home because they have COVID," Moore said. "Finally we were able to take a little bit of a breath after this last surge, but now I just worry about people’s burnout.

"That’s another strain, not just the numbers (of patients) we see, but the workforce taking care of them."

Featured video: BA.5 variant, leading U.S. cases, sparks concern about contagiousness