With surge of mail-in ballots, election officials unsure what to expect with in-person voter turnout

Early in-person voting begins across Oklahoma on Thursday, with Tulsa County setting up shop for the first time at ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave.
Voting will be available 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Voters must have the same approved identification required at their regular polling places.
The Tulsa County Election Board moved early voting from its office at 555 N. Denver to the ballpark because of COVID-19 and the possibility of a large turnout.
The ballpark has more room to allow for social distancing and to conduct the entire process outdoors.
Outdoor voting, of course, can offer it's own challenges. Weather forecasts call for rain to continue through Thursday morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Friday and Saturday will be dry with highs in the 60s.
Voters will enter through the main gate on Elgin Avenue, collect their ballots and vote on the covered mezzanine, and exit through the north gate behind home plate.
Parking is available at Vast Bank, Oklahoma State University-Tulsa, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Vernon AME Church and on the street. Handicapped parking is allowed in the ONEOK Field lot immediately north of the stadium.
Tulsa Transit, meanwhile, is offering free service systemwide all three days to accommodate voters. Tulsa's League of Women Voters is sponsoring the service.
Tulsa Transit is also offering a free shuttle from the election board offices to the ballpark for those who arrive at the former by mistake.
Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman said she doesn't know what kind of turnout to expect because of the large number of mail-in absentee ballots being received. Those were expected to approach 50,000 by Wednesday night, with another 24,000 outstanding.
Mailed ballots must be received at the election board by 7 p.m. Tuesday. Hand-delivered mail ballots will be accepted through the close of business Monday.
Four years ago, in the 2016 presidential election, Tulsa County reported 15,548 mail-in ballots. Slightly more than that — 17,698 — voted early in person, and almost 215,000 voted in person on election day.
"Is the early voting going to lessen the number of people voting on election day? Does the early vote mean we're going to have a huge overall turnout? We just don't know," said Freeman.
Freeman did note long lines for early voting in several other states.
Approved identification includes government-issued photo IDs, such as a driver's license or passport, and some non-photo IDs such as a voter registration card.
Randy Krehbiel
918-581-8365
Twitter: @rkrehbiel
