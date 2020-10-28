With surge of mail-in ballots, election officials unsure what to expect with in-person voter turnout

Early in-person voting begins across Oklahoma on Thursday, with Tulsa County setting up shop for the first time at ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave.

Voting will be available 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Voters must have the same approved identification required at their regular polling places.

The Tulsa County Election Board moved early voting from its office at 555 N. Denver to the ballpark because of COVID-19 and the possibility of a large turnout.

The ballpark has more room to allow for social distancing and to conduct the entire process outdoors.

Outdoor voting, of course, can offer it's own challenges. Weather forecasts call for rain to continue through Thursday morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Friday and Saturday will be dry with highs in the 60s.

Voters will enter through the main gate on Elgin Avenue, collect their ballots and vote on the covered mezzanine, and exit through the north gate behind home plate.

Parking is available at Vast Bank, Oklahoma State University-Tulsa, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Vernon AME Church and on the street. Handicapped parking is allowed in the ONEOK Field lot immediately north of the stadium.