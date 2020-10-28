With surge of mail-in ballots, election officials unsure what to expect when in-person voting starts Thursday

Tulsa Transit, meanwhile, is offering free bus service systemwide all three days to accommodate voters. Tulsa's League of Women Voters is sponsoring the service.

Tulsa Transit is also offering a free shuttle from the Election Board office to the ballpark for those who arrive at the former by mistake.

Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman said she doesn't know what kind of turnout to expect because of the large number of mail-in absentee ballots being received. Those were expected to approach 50,000 by Wednesday night, with another 24,000 outstanding.

Mailed ballots must be received by the Election Board by 7 p.m. Tuesday, when polls close. Hand-delivered absentee ballots will be accepted at the Election Board office through 5 p.m. Monday.

Four years ago, in the 2016 presidential election, Tulsa County reported 15,548 mail-in ballots. Slightly more people than that — 17,698 — voted early in person, and almost 215,000 voted in person on Election Day.

"Is the early voting going to lessen the number of people voting on Election Day? Does the early vote mean we're going to have a huge overall turnout? We just don't know," Freeman said.

She did note long lines for early voting in several other states.