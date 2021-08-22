With or without a moratorium, Tulsa is seeing eviction cases rise

A court order told him to move out 24 hours ago, but Benjamin Masterson came downtown to tell a judge why he was still living in a Tulsa apartment despite not paying rent for several months.

“I have nowhere to go,” he said outside the courthouse before last week’s hearing. “I would be homeless.”

A brief gap in a federal eviction moratorium allowed local courts to move forward this month on some cases that had been pending for as long as a year. President Joe Biden initially said he wouldn’t extend the moratorium, which had been in place in one form or another since summer 2020, then changed his mind just three days later, despite federal courts suggesting that it would likely be declared unconstitutional.

Masterson, having lost a job during the COVID-19 shutdowns, had been covered by the moratorium before, and hoped to be covered by it again. But it protects only tenants who say they can’t afford to pay rent because of the pandemic. It doesn’t cover other alleged violations of a lease.

This time, Masterson was being evicted for not renewing his lease.

“I want to renew it,” he said, “but the landlord won’t let me. It’s just a way to get around the moratorium.”