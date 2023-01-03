With only 1% of the 'greatest generation' left, Tulsa veteran turns 100

Carol Hawkins talks to her father, World War II veteran Fred G. Holden, on his 100th birthday Tuesday at Sugar Plum Assisted Living in Bixby.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Amy Holden (left) takes a photo of Audra Holden with their great-grandfather, World War II veteran Fred G. Holden, on his 100th birthday at Sugar Plum Assisted Living in Bixby. A plexiglass divider remained in place as a COVID-19 safety protocol.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Carol Hawkins holds a phone for her father, World War II veteran Fred G. Holden, to talk to the Dennis R. McDonough, US. secretary of Veterans Affairs, who called to wish him a happy 100th birthday Tuesday at Sugar Plum Assisted Living in Bixby.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Family gathers at a plexiglass divider to wish World War II veteran Fred G. Holden a happy 100th birthday Tuesday at Sugar Plum Assisted Living in Bixby. The plexiglass was up as a COVID-19 safety protocol.
“Well, I’m going,” Holden insisted. “All my friends are.”
A flight engineer and top-turret gunner in a four-engine B-24 bomber, Holden was flying toward a target near the Balkans when his plane was hit by friendly fire from another B-24.
With two engines out, the bomber ditched in the Adriatic Sea, where the crew clung to a floating tire from the main landing gear. A U.S. Navy seaplane spotted the bandage on Holden’s head, where he suffered a cut from a ricocheting bullet, and landed to pick them up.
The scar remains visible under Holden’s hair.
“He’s tough,” said Carol Hawkins, Holden’s 79-year-old daughter. “He can be ornery sometimes, but he’s strong.”
Holden lived alone until just year ago, Hawkins said, but now resides at the Sand Plum retirement home in Bixby. He battled COVID a few weeks ago but assured his daughter that he was not going to miss his 100th birthday.
“I’ll make it,” he told her.
Tuesday’s party included an exact copy of Holden’s dress uniform, accurate even down to the specific ribbons and badges, assembled by Ken Collins from the Military History Center in Broken Arrow.
Collins also brought a painting of a B-24 from Holden’s unit when it was based at Foggia, Italy.
“Does that look familiar?” he asked Holden.
“I don’t remember,” Holden admitted. “That was a long time ago.”
After the war, he moved to Tulsa, started a trailer manufacturing company and raised four children.
“Not many people can say they’ve had their 100th birthday,” Holden said.
Gallery: Tulsa World's People to Watch 2023
People to Watch: Phillip Abode says tangible results will come if 'more folks choose north Tulsa'
People to Watch: Kaitlin Butts' music doesn't fit into the mainstream country mold
People to Watch: Cassia Carr focuses on making city a premier employer
People to Watch: Amairani Perez Chamu wants 'Dreamers' to be seen as more than numbers
People to Watch: Raymond Doswell hopes to connect Greenwood Rising to the broader American story
People to Watch: Jeff Edwards knows importance of building good partnerships
People to Watch: Sarah Grounds hopes village of 'tiny homes' can provide community for the homeless
People to Watch: Jennifer Hankins works to make sure Tulsa delivers on ambitious goals
People to Watch: Dr. Chris McNeil takes pride in being approachable
People to Watch: Kim Teehee hopes experience, reputation help tribe secure delegate to Congress
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Amy Holden (left) takes a photo of Audra Holden with their great-grandfather, World War II veteran Fred G. Holden, on his 100th birthday at Sugar Plum Assisted Living in Bixby. A plexiglass divider remained in place as a COVID-19 safety protocol.
Carol Hawkins holds a phone for her father, World War II veteran Fred G. Holden, to talk to the Dennis R. McDonough, US. secretary of Veterans Affairs, who called to wish him a happy 100th birthday Tuesday at Sugar Plum Assisted Living in Bixby.
Family gathers at a plexiglass divider to wish World War II veteran Fred G. Holden a happy 100th birthday Tuesday at Sugar Plum Assisted Living in Bixby. The plexiglass was up as a COVID-19 safety protocol.