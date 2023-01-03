With only 1% of the 'greatest generation' left, Tulsa veteran turns 100

Sitting with a bouquet of flowers in his lap and a room full of visiting grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Fred Holden asked what everybody was celebrating.

“Your birthday,” a grandson reminded him Tuesday morning.

“How old am I?” Holden wanted to know.

“100,” the grandson said. “One-zero-zero.”

Holden shook his head in disbelief.

“That’s really something,” he said.

More than 16 million Americans participated in World War II, but only 1% of them remain alive, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

That makes Holden a double rarity: Only 1 in 5,000 people reach the century mark.

Growing up in the tiny town of Bluejacket, in the northeast corner of Oklahoma, Holden volunteered for the U.S. Army Air Forces one day after his 20th birthday in 1943 — against his father’s wishes.

“Well, I’m going,” Holden insisted. “All my friends are.”

A flight engineer and top-turret gunner in a four-engine B-24 bomber, Holden was flying toward a target near the Balkans when his plane was hit by friendly fire from another B-24.

With two engines out, the bomber ditched in the Adriatic Sea, where the crew clung to a floating tire from the main landing gear. A U.S. Navy seaplane spotted the bandage on Holden’s head, where he suffered a cut from a ricocheting bullet, and landed to pick them up.

The scar remains visible under Holden’s hair.

“He’s tough,” said Carol Hawkins, Holden’s 79-year-old daughter. “He can be ornery sometimes, but he’s strong.”

Holden lived alone until just year ago, Hawkins said, but now resides at the Sand Plum retirement home in Bixby. He battled COVID a few weeks ago but assured his daughter that he was not going to miss his 100th birthday.

“I’ll make it,” he told her.

Tuesday’s party included an exact copy of Holden’s dress uniform, accurate even down to the specific ribbons and badges, assembled by Ken Collins from the Military History Center in Broken Arrow.

Collins also brought a painting of a B-24 from Holden’s unit when it was based at Foggia, Italy.

“Does that look familiar?” he asked Holden.

“I don’t remember,” Holden admitted. “That was a long time ago.”

After the war, he moved to Tulsa, started a trailer manufacturing company and raised four children.

“Not many people can say they’ve had their 100th birthday,” Holden said.

