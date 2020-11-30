With new 'language hub,' Cherokee Nation hopes to make ancient language part of everyday life again

A generation ago, the Cherokee Nation still had small communities where the tribe’s ancient language could be heard in everyday life, spoken in casual conversations on the street instead of just in classrooms.

Such occasions still happen but have become exceedingly rare with the language dwindling to about 2,000 fluent speakers. And without those day-to-day opportunities to use what they have learned, novice speakers have a hard time becoming fluent themselves.

“The classroom is one thing,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “Everyday life is another. As we’re graduating students from our immersion programs, they need places where they can continue to use the language and continue to learn the language.”

Unveiling designs Monday for the tribe’s new Durbin Feeling Language Center, a converted casino that will house all of the tribe’s language programs under one roof in Tahlequah, Chief Hoskin will also highlight five new houses under construction nearby.

The tribe will invite native speakers to live there, a short walk from the Cherokee Immersion Charter School, the Cherokee Language Master Apprentice Program and a team of Cherokee translators.