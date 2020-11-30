 Skip to main content
With new 'language hub,' Cherokee Nation hopes to make ancient language part of everyday life again
A generation ago, the Cherokee Nation still had small communities where the tribe’s ancient language could be heard in everyday life, spoken in casual conversations on the street instead of just in classrooms.

Such occasions still happen but have become exceedingly rare with the language dwindling to about 2,000 fluent speakers. And without those day-to-day opportunities to use what they have learned, novice speakers have a hard time becoming fluent themselves.

“The classroom is one thing,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “Everyday life is another. As we’re graduating students from our immersion programs, they need places where they can continue to use the language and continue to learn the language.”

Unveiling designs Monday for the tribe’s new Durbin Feeling Language Center, a converted casino that will house all of the tribe’s language programs under one roof in Tahlequah, Chief Hoskin will also highlight five new houses under construction nearby.

The tribe will invite native speakers to live there, a short walk from the Cherokee Immersion Charter School, the Cherokee Language Master Apprentice Program and a team of Cherokee translators.

Part of a $16 million initiative to save the language from extinction, the Language Center will combine with the new houses to create a “language hub” where speaking Cherokee will become the norm, not the exception, Hoskin said.

“Imagine a young translator, who didn’t grow up speaking the language, who’s struggling to understand how to say something,” Hoskin said. “He’ll be able to walk over and find a native speaker, maybe sitting in her front yard, and have a conversation about how a word is used in everyday life. There’s no other way to make that happen.”

The tribe hopes to finish building the homes by the end of December, with the Language Center itself to be completed by the end of September 2021, officials said.

If successful, the tribe could expand the language hub or build similar communities in other towns, hoping to make Cherokee part of everyday life again, Hoskin said.

“Part of this is also a matter of taking care of our native speakers, with many of them being elders,” he said. “Many of them are living marginally, living on limited resources. We have to start looking at quality-of-life issues and make the most of the years we have left them.”

