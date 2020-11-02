With nearly a half-million ballots already in, Oklahomans look to finish off election season

"We won't know until everything is said and done," said Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman. "I don't think you can predict anything because of COVID."

Even now, COVID-19 could have some influence on the election if the rising number of cases causes people who did not vote by mail to stay home.

State law also provides for voting inside a vehicle outside a precinct polling place, although the process is somewhat cumbersome.

In addition to the effects of COVID-19, some parts of the state, including the Oklahoma City metro, remain without electrical power after last week's ice storm. OG&E has promised to supply generators to polling places without electricity.

Almost all voting Tuesday will be at precinct polling locations, but there are a few exceptions.

Mailed ballots arriving at county election boards before 7 p.m. will be counted, but the election boards will not be accepting hand-delivered mail ballots. Persons with unmailed absentee ballots may vote at their regular polling place, however, after signing an affidavit that the mail ballot has not been used.