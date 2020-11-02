With nearly a half-million ballots already in, Oklahomans look to finish off election season

With 445,000 Oklahomans having already voted, more than twice that number could be reasonably expected to troop to the state's regular in-person polling locations on Tuesday to vote for president and a long list of down-ballot items.
Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Nearly perfect weather is expected statewide for the final day of an election season dominated by the presidential contest between Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.
Four other candidates, including Libertarian Party nominee Jo Jorgenson and three independents, are also on the Oklahoma ballot.
Oklahomans will also decide a U.S. Senate race, a corporation commissioner, all five Oklahoma congressional districts, two state questions and numerous local and legislative contests.
Those include three Tulsa City Council seats, a Tulsa County commissioner and an intensely watched state Senate race.
Election officials say they're even more unsure of turnout than usual, largely because of COVID-19. The epidemic drove a huge increase in mail absentee ballot voting, and early in-person voting was also up statewide.
Whether that means a record-setting total vote or just fewer people voting on the traditional election day is unknown. With a record 2.26 million Oklahomans registered, a turnout of almost 65% would be needed to best the record 1,463,758 voting in the 2004 presidential election.
"We won't know until everything is said and done," said Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman. "I don't think you can predict anything because of COVID."
Even now, COVID-19 could have some influence on the election if the rising number of cases causes people who did not vote by mail to stay home.
State law also provides for voting inside a vehicle outside a precinct polling place, although the process is somewhat cumbersome.
In addition to the effects of COVID-19, some parts of the state, including the Oklahoma City metro, remain without electrical power after last week's ice storm. OG&E has promised to supply generators to polling places without electricity.
Almost all voting Tuesday will be at precinct polling locations, but there are a few exceptions.
Mailed ballots arriving at county election boards before 7 p.m. will be counted, but the election boards will not be accepting hand-delivered mail ballots. Persons with unmailed absentee ballots may vote at their regular polling place, however, after signing an affidavit that the mail ballot has not been used.
COVID-19 patients and others with unexpected medical conditions that prevent them from going to the polls can request an emergency incapacitated ballot from their county election board. The request must be accompanied by "a sworn statement by a duly licensed physician."
Details about emergency incapacitated ballots can be found at ok.gov/elections/voter_info.
With so many ballots already in the hopper, Oklahomans have a good chance of challenging the 2004 record.
That total was no doubt boosted by a hard-fought U.S. Senate race between Brad Carson and Tom Coburn. Whether this year's Senate race will do the same is difficult to say. Conventional wisdom has Republican incumbent Jim Inhofe an easy winner over Democrat Abby Broyles, but Broyles has campaigned aggressively and may bring some new voters to the fight.
Inhofe won a 1994 special election for the seat by 15 points, and no one has gotten that close in four subsequent elections.
Trump is considered a cinch to win Oklahoma. Republicans have not lost so much as a county in Oklahoma since 2000, and have not lost the state since 1964. Tulsa County has not gone for a Democrat since 1936.
Other ballot issues include State Questions 805 and 814, the 1st, 2nd and 3rd congressional districts and Tulsa County Commission District 2, in which Democratic incumbent Karen Keith is opposed by Republican Josh Turley.
Legislative races include Senate District 35, which matches Democrat Jo Anna Dossett and Republican Cheryl Baber for a vacant seat. The campaign has attracted national involvement and may be the most competitive in the state this year.
