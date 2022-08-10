With municipal elections less than two weeks away, find out more about Tulsa City Council candidates

It happens every two years: City Council elections are held; not many people vote; and afterward everyone complains that they knew nothing about the candidates. It doesn’t have to be that way. The elections are less than two weeks away, on Aug. 23, and beginning this week, the Tulsa World is posting candidates’ responses to our questionnaire.

Our 11 questions range from why the candidates are running to what they think of police oversight to their thoughts on the biggest challenges facing the city. Questionnaire responses from candidates in Districts 1, 2 and 3 were posted on tulsaworld.com on Wednesday, followed by the responses from candidates in Districts 4, 5 and 6 on Thursday; and 7, 8 and 9 on Friday. Tulsaworld.com readers also will see brief video interviews with some of the candidates. We’re calling these “Meet the Candidates,” and they’re just that: a light-hearted attempt to give readers a sense of who the candidates are beyond their policy positions.

Not every candidate in every race was interviewed on video. The numbers are just too big. Twenty-eight candidates are running for City Council this year, including another five in District 4 and five candidates in District 5. The candidate videos will focus on those races because they include eight first-time candidates for city elected office. The other videos will introduce the candidates from District 1, where two challengers are opposing incumbent Vanessa Hall-Harper. Also on the Aug. 23 ballot are three proposed city charter amendments, including one that would require candidates for city councilor, mayor and city auditor to have been city residents for at least 365 days. Early in-person voting for the Aug. 23 elections will be held at the Tulsa County Election Board, 555 N. Denver Ave., on Aug. 18, 19 and 20. One last thing to remember: The Aug. 23 election is the general election for city offices. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, a runoff election will be held Nov. 8. Here is the complete list of candidates for City Council. Incumbents are marked with an (i): District 1: Vanessa Hall-Harper (i), David Harris, Francetta Mays District 2: Jeannie Cue (i), Aaron Bisogno District 3: Crista Patrick (i), Daniel Joseph Grove District 4: Laura Bellis, Michael Feamster, Bobby Dean Orcutt, Michael Birkes, Matthew Fransein District 5: Mykey Arthrell (i); Adil Khan, Ty Walker; Latasha Jim, Grant Miller District 6: Connie Dodson (i); Christian Bengel, Lewana Harris District 7: Lori Decter Wright (i), Jerry Griffin, Ken Reddick District 8: Phil Lakin (i), Scott Houston District 9: Jayme Fowler (i), Chad Hotvedt, Lee Ann Crosby

It happens every two years: City Council elections are held; not many people vote; and afterward everyone complains that they knew nothing about them.

It doesn’t have to be that way. The elections are less than two weeks away, on Aug. 23, and beginning this week, the Tulsa World is posting candidates’ responses to our questionnaire.

Eleven questions range from why the candidates are running to what they think of police oversight to their thoughts on the biggest challenges facing the city.

Questionnaire responses from candidates in Districts 1, 2 and 3 have been posted on tulsaworld.com on Wednesday, followed by the responses from candidates in Districts 4, 5 and 6 on Thursday; and 7, 8 and 9 on Friday.

Tulsaworld.com readers also will see brief video interviews with some of the candidates.

We’re calling them “Meet the Candidates,” and they’re just that: a light-hearted attempt to give readers a sense of who the candidates are beyond their policy positions.

Not every candidate in every race was interviewed on video. The numbers are just too big. Twenty-eight candidates are running for City Council this year, including five candidates in District 4 and five candidates in District 5.

The candidate videos will focus on those races because they include eight first-time candidates for city elected office.

The other videos will introduce the candidates from District 1, where two challengers are opposing incumbent Vanessa Hall-Harper.

Also on the Aug. 23 ballot are three proposed city charter amendments, including one that would require candidates for city councilor, mayor and city auditor to have been city residents for at least 365 days.

Early in-person voting for the Aug. 23 elections will be held at the Tulsa County Election Board, 555 N. Denver Ave., on Aug. 18, 19 and 20.

One last thing to remember: The Aug. 23 election is the general election for city offices. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, a runoff election will be held Nov. 8.

Here is the complete list of candidates for City Council. Incumbents are marked with an (i):

District 1: Vanessa Hall-Harper (i), David Harris, Francetta Mays

District 2: Jeannie Cue (i), Aaron Bisogno

District 3: Crista Patrick (i), Daniel Joseph Grove

District 4: Laura Bellis, Michael Feamster, Bobby Dean Orcutt, Michael Birkes, Matthew Fransein

District 5: Mykey Arthrell (i); Adil Khan, Ty Walker; Latasha Jim, Grant Miller

District 6: Connie Dodson (i); Christian Bengel, Lewana Harris

District 7: Lori Decter Wright (i), Jerry Griffin, Ken Reddick

District 8: Phil Lakin (i), Scott Houston

District 9: Jayme Fowler (i), Chad Hotvedt, Lee Ann Crosby