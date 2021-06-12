With mosquito peak looming, simple steps can help deter bites and avoid West Nile

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We have a lot of floodwater mosquitoes right now, because of the amount of rain that we’ve had, especially in and around the Tulsa area,” Talley said. “Culex mosquitoes are the main (West Nile carrier) because West Nile virus has a reservoir host, which are birds. Culex mosquitoes tend to prefer to feed on birds.”

Culex mosquitoes often breed in areas most homeowners “aren’t even thinking about” that contain standing water. Trash cans, potted plants with catch basins and children’s toys that could retain water should be drained regularly to avoid allowing mosquitoes to lay eggs, Talley said.

This variety of mosquito is also more difficult to notice feeding on you in addition to carrying West Nile more frequently, Talley said, making it especially important for people to take precautions.

“A lot of mosquitoes that are out now or what we call the Gallinipper mosquitoes, and we’re not really too concerned with them; they don’t transmit (West Nile) a lot, but they just have painful bites because they’re a larger mosquito,” Talley said. “It’s the mosquitoes that we don’t notice that we need to be worried about. With Culex, you may be outside and not realize you have any mosquito bites until the next day.”