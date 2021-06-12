With mosquito peak looming, simple steps can help deter bites and avoid West Nile

As mosquito season begins, the Oklahoma State Department of Health is spreading awareness on how to stay safe from mosquito-carried pathogens this summer.
The beginning of mosquito season is traditionally considered to be May, according to Public Health Veterinarian LeMac’ Morris, who said the substantial rainfall in past weeks could intensify the insects’ presence.
“As much rain as we are having, mosquitoes are going to be abundant this season,” Morris said in a news release. “Weather has a major influence on mosquito populations.”
In the past week, areas of central and southern Tulsa County have received nearly an inch and a half of rain, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet. Mosquitos can lay eggs in as little as a tablespoon of stagnant water, according to the release.
Mosquitoes can transmit the West Nile virus to humans; no vaccines or medications are effective at treating or preventing the virus, according to the CDC. About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms, with 1 in 150 infected people developing a serious and potentially fatal illness.
Different types of water tend to attract different mosquito species. Justin Talley, a professor of entomology and plant pathology at Oklahoma State University, said recent rainfall has created a good environment for larger mosquitoes less likely to carry the virus.
“We have a lot of floodwater mosquitoes right now, because of the amount of rain that we’ve had, especially in and around the Tulsa area,” Talley said. “Culex mosquitoes are the main (West Nile carrier) because West Nile virus has a reservoir host, which are birds. Culex mosquitoes tend to prefer to feed on birds.”
Culex mosquitoes often breed in areas most homeowners “aren’t even thinking about” that contain standing water. Trash cans, potted plants with catch basins and children’s toys that could retain water should be drained regularly to avoid allowing mosquitoes to lay eggs, Talley said.
This variety of mosquito is also more difficult to notice feeding on you in addition to carrying West Nile more frequently, Talley said, making it especially important for people to take precautions.
“A lot of mosquitoes that are out now or what we call the Gallinipper mosquitoes, and we’re not really too concerned with them; they don’t transmit (West Nile) a lot, but they just have painful bites because they’re a larger mosquito,” Talley said. “It’s the mosquitoes that we don’t notice that we need to be worried about. With Culex, you may be outside and not realize you have any mosquito bites until the next day.”
The Tulsa Health Department continuously monitors for mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus during the summer months, according to the THD website. As of June 3, 2,052 mosquitoes have been caught in THD traps and tested for West Nile. No West Nile-carrying mosquitoes have been detected in 2021.
More information on the prevention of illnesses carried by mosquitoes is available through the OSDH website.
Featured video:
Blake Douglas
918-924-6088
Twitter: @Blake_Doug918